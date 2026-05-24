BRS leader murdered, locals suspect old political rivalries behind killing

SURYAPET: A BRS leader and husband of a former Yarkaram sarpanch, Chintalapati Madhu, was murdered in Yarkaram village of Suryapet mandal on Friday night.

According to police, the accused attacked Madhu with knives and axes before dumping his body in a gunny bag near a stage on the outskirts of the village. On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Suryapet General Hospital for the postmortem.

Officials said Madhu was linked to two murder cases, including the killing of Congress leader Midde Ravinder, in which he was the prime accused and the murder case of BRS leader Onteddu Venkanna, which is currently under trial.

Villagers suspect old political rivalries behind the killing.

Meanwhile, Mounika alleged that Marupalli Satish, Kunti Gorla Suri, Kandula Nagaiah, Kattaboina Mallaiah, Borra Arun and Midde Jeevan were involved in the murder.

A case has been registered and further probe is on.