TMC's Aroop Biswas writes to private bank seeking freeze on party accounts amid leadership dispute

Amid the intensifying crisis within the Trinamool Congress, party treasurer and former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas has written to a private bank, seeking immediate restrictions on the party's accounts, according to sources.

A two-page letter, addressed to the manager of the bank's Central Plaza branch in Kolkata, made rounds on social media, whose authenticity has not been confirmed.

According to the letter dated June 12, 2026, Biswas, in his capacity as treasurer of the TMC, requested the bank concerned to maintain the status quo and not permit any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates until the dispute is resolved.

The letter was written against the backdrop of the rebellion within the TMC that has emerged as one of the most significant political developments in West Bengal after the 2026 assembly elections.

In the state assembly, a group of 58 dissident TMC MLAs, led by Ritabrata Banerjee, broke away from the party leadership and secured recognition from the Speaker as the dominant legislature group, electing Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the split extended to Parliament, where 20 rebel TMC MPs, including Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, moved away from the party's central leadership and sought a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), claiming support of more than two-thirds of TMC's Lok Sabha members.