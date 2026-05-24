Counting underway for Falta Assembly repoll in Bengal; BJP takes commanding lead after five round

Counting of votes for the repoll in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency began at 8 am on Sunday amid tight security, an Election Commission official said.

The repoll across all 285 booths in the South 24 Parganas seat was held on May 21 after voting during the second phase of Assembly elections on April 29 was countermanded over allegations of EVM tampering and irregularities.

"The counting is progressing peacefully. Adequate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre," a poll panel official said.

BJP's Debangshu Panda raced ahead of his nearest CPI(M) rival by over 14,000 votes, after the fifth round of counting.

After five of the 21 counting rounds, Panda bagged 30,562 votes, opening up a lead of 14,514 votes over CPI(M) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who polled 16,048 votes.

Trinamool Congress nominee Jahangir Khan, who had announced two days before the repoll that he would not contest and described it as a personal decision, trailed in the fourth place with 1,685 votes.

Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla was placed third with 3,510 votes after the fifth round of countng