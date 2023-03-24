Best International Schools in Hyderabad 2023

This article is related to an affiliate advertising program and The New Indian Express's journalists were not involved in production of this article.

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Oakridge International School

Backed with endless positive reviews from parents on various online platforms and high ranks as per surveys conducted by multiple governing bodies, Oakridge International School is the best overall school on our list.

Most Affordable - Niraj International School

If you want to give the best quality education to your child without burning a hole in your pocket, Niraj International School will prove an excellent decision for you.

Best Facilities - Sreenidhi International School

If you admit your curious learner to Sreenidhi International School, they will be exposed to state-of-the-art facilities they won’t get anywhere else.

At A Glance: Best International Schools In Hyderabad With Fees

If you reside in the lion city of India, luckily, many best international schools in Hyderabad offer top-class education for children. Since choosing one can be tedious, here’s a roundup of all the schools mentioned below, along with their annual fee range.

List Of International Schools In Hyderabad With Contact Details

With the expansion of numerous industries, many corporations and organisations in Hyderabad have taken on the challenge of elevating educational institutions to a global level and have succeeded in it. As a result, Hyderabad has grown to be a hub for education in South India in the past few decades.

Here’s our list of the best international schools in Hyderabad with fees and other important details such as school type, year of establishment, board, grades available and much more.

The Oakridge International School is a well-established co-educational day school in Hyderabad with two branches. Gachibowli and Bachupally. Spread across 5.11 acres, this prestigious school was established in 2001 and has been an IB World School acquired by Nord Anglia Education since 2019.

Branches: Gachibowli, Bachupally

Facilities: Learning Resource Centres, Amphitheatre, Digital Classrooms, Laboratories, Library, Soccer Ground, Wimbledon-Sized Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool, Dining, Transport, Auditoriums, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 3,50,000

School Type: Day School

Year of Establishment: 2001

Board: IB, CBSE

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Pre-primary to Class XII

Phone Number: +91 9133 337 711 / 22

The Aga Khan Academy, an international day and boarding school founded in 2011, employs some key best practices that characterise high education standards in international schools. Spread across a 100-acre campus near the International Airport in Hyderabad. The school provides a nurturing atmosphere for students with well-furnished and spacious classrooms, well-equipped labs, and much more.

Address: Kurmalguda, Telangana

Facilities: Dining hall, residential facilities, resource centres, well-equipped labs, digital classrooms, library, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 6,38,306

School Type: Day cum Boarding School

Year of Establishment: 2011

Board: IB

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Class I to Class XII

Sreenidhi International School was founded in 2003 and has been constantly named in the list of best IB and ICSE schools in the country. It is an English medium co-educational school that continues to impart the finest education by upholding the highest standards of teaching and learning and implementing a clear and balanced curriculum at the global level.

Built on a 60-acre site in Moinabad, near the Appa Junction, the school provides an ideal atmosphere for students to learn and imbibe skills required for their physical, mental, social, and intellectual development.

Address: Moinabad

Facilities: Separate hygienic residential campuses for boys and girls, fully air-conditioned smart classes, separate fully-equipped lab and library buildings, amphitheatre, well-maintained playground, ball pool and skating, indoor and outdoor sports complexes, dining hall, RO purified water coolers on every floor, transport, web application and regular SMS alerts for parents, virtual learning, CCTV surveillance, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 6,20,000

School Type: Day-cum-boarding

Year of Establishment: 2003

Board: IB PYP, MYP & DYP, IGCSE, ICSE

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Nursery to Class XII

Phone Number: 099122 44409

Anjum Babukhan founded the Glendale Academy on an 11.2-acre campus to bridge the gap between Indian and Western educational institutions. The students at this IGCSE and CBSE-affiliated school receive a holistic education that nourishes their minds and encourages them to pursue their passions and interests outside the classroom.

Location: Golkonda, Hyderabad

Facilities: Digitally equipped classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, library, amphitheatre, auditorium, multipurpose hall, playground, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 1,60,000

School Type: Day School

Year of Establishment: 2003

Board: IGCSE, CBSE

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Nursery to Class XII

DRS International School is one of Hyderabad's premier CBSE, Cambridge and IB-affiliated schools. Founded in 2003, DRS International School is a contemporary institution with a global outlook dedicated to fostering in its students a sense of curiosity about the world around them.

Address: Doolapally, Hyderabad

Annual Fees: ₹ 2,00,000

School Type: Day cum Boarding School

Year of Establishment: 2003

Board: IB PYP, MYP & DYP, IGCSE & CIE, CBSE

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Nursery to Class XII

Phone Number: 093914 22060

Chirec International School is one of the best international schools in Hyderabad that strongly emphasises teaching its students the value of interaction, knowledge, and values. Spread over 5 acres of land, and the school is affiliated with CBSE, CAIE & IB curricula. Moreover, the school guarantees a perfect environment for learning and nurturing young minds by providing excellent academic and recreational facilities.

Branches: Kondapur, Jubilee Hills, and Gachibowli

Facilities: Open-air auditorium, smart classrooms, spaces for artistic performances, dining hall, transport, library, resource centres, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 2,50,777

School Type: Day School

Year of Establishment: 1989

Board: CBSE, IB DP, IGCSE

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Nursery to Class XII

Phone Number: 040 4476 0999

Meridian School is a CBSE and International Baccalaureate co-educational school authorised for PYP that aims to develop curious, knowledgeable, and compassionate students who add to the creation of a better and more peaceful world through respect and intercultural understanding. By maintaining an excellent teacher-to-student ratio, the school focuses on both conceptual and practical learning, laying a strong foundation for future opportunities in higher education.

Address: Banjara Hills

Facilities: Spacious classrooms, resource centre, AV rooms, science and computer labs, library, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 1,35,000

School Type: Day School

Year of Establishment: 1995

Board: CBSE, IB PYP ONLY

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Nursery to Class XII

Phone Number: 099480 43440

Niraj International School, established in 2007, is a co-educational school affiliated with IB and CBSE boards. Time and again, the school has been ranked as the best international school in Hyderabad. With impeccable infrastructural facilities, the school offers a progressive curriculum that prepares students for the future.

Address: Kompally Highway, Secunderabad, Telangana

Facilities: Daycare, transport, smart classrooms, AV rooms, art and craft centre, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 1,35,000

School Type: Day School

Year of Establishment: 2007

Board: IB, CBSE

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Nursery to Class X

Rockwell International School, founded in 2009, is housed on a 2.5-acre, highly-advanced campus. The school aims to offer a comprehensive education that inspires everyone to succeed and grow as lifetime learners.

Address: Kokapet, Telangana

Facilities: IT resource centre, AC classrooms, dedicated sports facilities, amphitheatre, etc.

Annual Fees: ₹ 2,50,000

School Type: Day cum Residential School

Year of Establishment: 2009

Board: CBSE, IGCSE (Cambridge), IB

Gender: Co-Ed

Grades Available: Nursery to Class XII

Phone Number: 096186 62201

The International School of Hyderabad is a well-known co-educational school affiliated with the IGCSE Cambridge and IB curriculum. Backed with state-of-the-art facilities and highly experienced teachers, the school provides many extracurricular activities besides academics.

Address: ICRISAT-Patancheru, Hyderabad, Telangana

Facilities: Smart AC classes, auditorium, cafeteria, learning resource centres, amphitheatre, laboratories, library, dining hall, transport, indoor and outdoor sports facilities

Annual Fees: ₹ 5,76,500

School Type: Day School

Year of Establishment: 1981

Board: IB, IGCSE

Gender: Co-Ed School

Grades Available: Pre-Nursery to Class XII

Frequently Asked Questions About Choosing The Best International School Of Hyderabad

If you have doubts about selecting one of the best international schools in Hyderabad, here are our answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.

1. Which is the most luxurious school in India?

The Doon School, Dehradun, is one of the most luxurious schools in the nation, and the Aga Khan Academy is one of the most expensive international schools in Hyderabad.

2. Why are international school fees so high?

International schools are expensive due to their high quality of education, experienced teachers & staff members often recruited from outside the country, and numerous ultra-modern facilities.

The Bottom Line

Hyderabad is an epicentre of educational institutes that match international standards to offer aspiring students a great childhood and a promising future. We hope you found this comprehensive list of international schools in Hyderabad with contact details useful. Which of these schools intrigues you the most?

