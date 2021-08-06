STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home survey

Child has right to use mother's surname: Delhi HC

The court's observation came while hearing a plea by a minor girl's father seeking direction to the authorities to reflect his name as his daughter's surname in the documents.

Published: 06th August 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A father does not own the daughter to dictate terms and every child has a right to use his or her mother's surname, the Delhi High Court Friday observed.

The court's observation came while hearing a plea by a minor girl's father seeking direction to the authorities to reflect his name as his daughter's surname in the documents and not her mother's name.

Justice Rekha Palli, however, declined to pass such a direction and said, “A father does not own the daughter to dictate that she should use only his surname.

If the minor daughter is happy with her surname, what is your problem?” The court said every child has a right to use his/her mother's surname if he/she wishes to.

During the hearing, the man's counsel submitted that his daughter is minor and cannot decide such issues on her own and that the child's surname was changed by his estranged wife.

He claimed that the change in name will make it difficult to avail insurance claims from the insurance firm as the policy was taken in the name of the girl with her father's surname.

The court, which declined to allow the plea, disposed of the petition with a liberty to the man to approach his daughter's school to show his name as the father.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
childs surname delhi high court
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp