Pregnant woman's body found in drainage near Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu

“On Saturday morning, a drainage canal was overflowing in the Thirumangalam village. A person living close to the canal tried to clear the drainage. When the person used a stick in an attempt to remove the blockage, they found a piece of a saree floating. The person pulled it out thinking it was causing the blockage. Then they saw a foot in the drain and immediately informed the police,” a senior police officer said.

The Sunguvarchatram police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem. A case under charges of murder has been registered and an inquiry is underway.

The police officer said, “Only after the postmortem findings, we can ascertain if the woman was subjected to sexual violence. Since the body was in the drainage for several hours, we are not sure if there were any external injuries. We can come to know the cause of death only after the postmortem.”

Police said that it may not be a case of the woman accidentally falling into the canal since it was narrow and shallow- in which case the woman would have been able to get out even if she had accidentally fallen into it.

The police said that they are conducting inquiries and are closing in on the suspect or suspects. The police are confident that they will make an arrest soon.