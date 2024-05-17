Tirunelveli: Patients rue as ops at peripheral hospital yet to reach full capacity

TIRUNELVELI: Patients from the western parts of the district have demanded the health department make the 100-bed secondary care building of the Government Peripheral Hospital in Kandiyaperi fully functional.

The new building, constructed for Rs38.95 crore, was inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on March 15 this year. “This new hospital building is easily accessible for patients from Pettai, Town, Kallur, Pappakudi, Cheranmahadevi, Alangulam and Pavoorchatram. When this facility was inaugurated, people were happy as they did not have to travel to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) amid all the heavy traffic.

However, the hospital administrators have kept many wards on the first and second floor unused,” the patients said. “Currently, only the ground floor is open for the outpatients. Inpatients approaching the peripheral hospital are being referred to TvMCH for treatment. The hospital also lacks a display board on the roadside to guide visitors,” the patients rued.

According to health department officials, the secondary care building was constructed with a loan sanctioned by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). "The new building is spread over 60,643 sq ft on 4.78 acres. The total construction cost included medical equipment such as anaesthesia machines, patient monitors, ECG machines, digital mobile X-ray machines and mobile ultrasound machines.

This building also has a blood bank facility. However, most of the equipment are unused," they added. "There was a proposal to divert six associate professors, nine assistant professors, six senior residents, 75 staff nurses, 10 OT technicians, seven pharmacists and 15 nursing assistants from TvMCH to the new facility.

However, only a few doctors, including PG students, are attending to the outpatients at the peripheral hospital," sources said. When contacted by TNIE, TVMCH dean Revathy Balan, who administers the peripheral hospital, said that the hospital was treating around 300 outpatients and 10 inpatients every day.

"Sufficient doctors are on duty at the hospital. I visit the facility once every two days. Construction work on the kitchen and laundry room is yet to be completed. Soon after its completion, the hospital will begin operations full-fledged. Higher officials have appreciated us for the steps being taken to make this hospital fully functional," she added.