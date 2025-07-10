Tech

HP launches Laser M300 printers

HP Laser MFP 323sdnw is priced at ₹35,250 on HP eStore; 323dnw at ₹31,500; 323d at ₹29,250; 303dw at ₹22,500; and 303d at ₹20,250
Express News Service
HP has launched the HP Laser M300 Series in India, a range of laser printers tailored for the needs of the country’s SMBs, local businesses, and printing service shops. The series includes five models—Laser MFP 323sdnw, 323dnw, 323d, 303dw, and 303d. With print speeds of up to 30 pages per minute (A4) and automatic two-sided printing on all models, the series enables users to handle high-volume workloads with ease. The series uses advanced toner to deliver sharp black text and graphics, and support easy mobile printing through the HP Smart app, HP said. “The HP Laser M300 Series is purpose-built to deliver fast, high-quality duplex printing with low maintenance, helping support businesses to grow and be resilient in India’s dynamic business ecosystem,” said Satish Kumar, Senior Director India Market - Print Category, HP Inc.

