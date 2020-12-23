A 'fine dining experience' to cherish



While 2020 was all about donning an apron and exploring the inner cooks for most people, it is high time to bring back the charm of fancy feasting. The moment to kick-back and allow yourself to get immersed in a luxurious dining experience is here. The Marriott International restaurants is welcoming back patrons to its grand and gratifying dining out experience.

Across the country, the Marriott’s all-day restaurants are now inviting you, so that you can make up for and celebrate the cherished moments that you’ve missed with your loved ones the last year. The unique, spectacular views, the elegant and ornate ambience are once again ushering in memorable times. Sharing a table, partaking in a glorious meal is not merely a marker of revelry – it signifies movement and healing – a nourishment for the soul, as well as the senses.

So whether you are in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad or Bengaluru, you now have the opportunity to sample the savoury and flavourful menus curated and perfected by some of the most artful chefs of the country. And in an extremely safe environment too! The restaurants have gone out their way to implement some of the most stringent sanitization policies. Marriott has always maintained a world class standard in hospitality. Which means that the comfort, safety and health of its patrons are as important as their pleasure. All the restaurants have reduced seating capacity, providing optimum space between tables. The menus, as well as the payment options are now contact- less. All the personnel present to assist you, are aptly masked and gloved. They maintain the required distancing protocols, but uphold the same level of engagement and attention.

Whether you are a resident looking for a staycation, or a visitor in a new city, Marriott always offers a diverse dining experience. Its International brands –JW Marriott, St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton, Westin, Le Meridien, Courtyard By Marriott, Fairfield By Marriott, Aloft, Four Points By Sheraton, Marriott Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments and Renaissance - spread across the country in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, serve you equally well on a casual brunch date as well as a lavish get together. The open kitchens, live cooking stations as well as live juice bars at their dining venues offer the much needed respite from your private kitchens.

Eating out will never be mundane with the wonderfully curated menus on offer. Getting bogged down by flying restrictions? Experience the cuisines of the world and share the succulent charm of international tastes with the people close to you. The restaurants feature some of the liveliest and vibrant settings keeping up with the global trends. The Marriott restaurants offer both adventure as well as comfort. Something for every palette. Something beautiful and ephemeral. Life-giving soul-food as well as soul-satisfying savour. Marriott offers bite-sized bounties, brimming with benevolence of charm, taste and luxury, one meal at a time!

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Marriott. No TNIE Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

