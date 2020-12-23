STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home testing Technology

LOCTITE - Reliable Solutions for Building Efficient Motors

Today, the market demands are revolving around simplification of motor designs, elimination of extra mechanical parts, reduction of inventories and manufacturing costs. Most importantly, manufacturers

Published: 23rd December 2020 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Today, the market demands are revolving around simplification of motor designs, elimination of extra mechanical parts, reduction of inventories and manufacturing costs. Most importantly, manufacturers want reliable yet inexpensive solutions to improve the process of motor assembly; for better acoustic performance and structural tolerances when faced with dynamic conditions in which the electric motors operate.

The conventional solutions used in manufacturing electric motors seldom eliminate the primary challenges of the motor assembly. As a result, manufacturers suffer from poor structural connections and little resilience to fretting corrosion. Not to mention, conventional methods often increase both cycle time and production cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

La

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Galleries
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp