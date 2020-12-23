LOCTITE - Reliable Solutions for Building Efficient Motors

Today, the market demands are revolving around simplification of motor designs, elimination of extra mechanical parts, reduction of inventories and manufacturing costs. Most importantly, manufacturers want reliable yet inexpensive solutions to improve the process of motor assembly; for better acoustic performance and structural tolerances when faced with dynamic conditions in which the electric motors operate.

The conventional solutions used in manufacturing electric motors seldom eliminate the primary challenges of the motor assembly. As a result, manufacturers suffer from poor structural connections and little resilience to fretting corrosion. Not to mention, conventional methods often increase both cycle time and production cost.