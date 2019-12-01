Home The Sunday Standard

Patna Diary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently claimed that the inflow of tourists has gone after the ban on alcohol in the state.

Published: 01st December 2019 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

More tourists came to Bihar post-prohibition 
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently claimed that the inflow of tourists has gone after the ban on alcohol in the state. “Only 2.89 crore tourists, including 9 lakh foreigners, had arrived in Bihar before the ban on liquor was imposed in 2015. But after the total prohibition from April 5 in 2016, 2.95 crore tourists, including 10.10 lakh foreigners, arrived followed by the arrival of 3.35 crore tourists, including 10.85 lakh foreigners, in 2017,” the CM said. He said 3.47 crore tourists, including 10.88 lakh foreign tourists arrived in Bihar in 2018. “Prohibition has saved around `10,000 crore, which used to be wasted on liquor by those addicted to it,” he said, adding that two lakh people were jailed for violating prohibition rules and 71 cops suspended.

Bihar’s first Bal Mitra Thaana in Purnia
Bihar’s first Bal Mitra Thaana (child-friendly police station) has been started in Purnia district’s Kotwali Police station. This police station has been given a different colour and has books, comics and other things to entertain children. IG (weaker section) Dr Kamal Kishore said: “It is aimed at providing reforms to the juvenile delinquents and children, who come with their parents to the police station.” He said such child-friendly police stations will be opened in eight other districts soon. “A child help desk will also be set up with trained counsellors and policemen,” he said.

ECR to generate power for own need
The East Central Railway (ECR) will save Rs 250 crore per annum towards electricity charges by setting up a power plant with the Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited. ECR spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said, “The main beneficiary of this power plant will be Ministry of Railways and Bihar with 90% of the power generated at this plant being used by the Indian Railways and 10% by Bihar.” This facility will ensure uninterrupted power supply to Railways in Bihar. The BRBCL is a joint venture of National Thermal Power Corporation and ministry of railways to produce power for railways in Bihar.

Thailand’s mango saplings are bestsellers at Sonepur
Saplings of blue, apple, palmer, black and banana mangoes from Thailand sold like hot cakes in Bihar’s Sonepur fair. Around 5,000 saplings of mangoes varieties were sold between November 12 and 30. Farmers from UP, Bihar and Jharkhand had brought these varieties of foreign mangoes. Ram Vir Kumar Chaurasia, who sold these saplings, said Thailand’s saplings were more in demand than local ones. After Thailand, saplings of India’s Bhastara mangoes were the bestsellers as they bear fruit thrice a year and popular with growers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp