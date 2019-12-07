Home The Sunday Standard

Jaipur diary

Gehlot reaches out to Sikhs
The Sikh community received a surprise on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak when Shabad Kirtan was held at the residence of CM Ashok Gehlot. After the Kirtan, Gehlot announced that Sikh students will be allowed to wear their religious symbols in exam centres. 

President Kovind at Brahmakumari event
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a ‘National Convention on Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation’ at the international headquarters of the Brahmakumari spiritual  institution on Friday. He took the blessings of Dadi Janki, 105, the administrative head of the organisation . President Kovind said that the Brahma Kumari Institute is playing an effective role internationally through more than 8,000 service centers in about 140 countries of the world.  The institute has enhanced India’s reputation all over the world in the fields of women’s empowerment, environmental protection, water conservation among others.  Dadi Janaki told the gathering that the true test of walking on the path of spirituality is to understand that we are all children of one God.

Hub for food lovers
Food lovers of Jaipur are all set to get a new hub to satisfy their taste buds. The Rajasthan Housing Board is introducing the first Chaupati of Jaipur in Pratap Nagar area on the lines of Masala Chowk located at Ramniwas Bagh. Work is likely to be completed by August, 2020. The Chaupati will house 28 food shops and restaurants. Board commissioner Pawan Arora said the project will have a seating capacity of over 200 people. “Visitors will enjoy all modern facilities, including high-tech parking. We believe that Pratap Nagar is the perfect place for the chaupati as it is the education hub of the city,” said Arora.

Future CMs
Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and BJP state chief Satish Poonia shared stage at the Pravasi Rajasthani Conference in London. Both leaders are seen as potential CM candidates in the future. Political corridors are abuzz with the rumour that both are trying their best to push veterans like Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje out of the fray.  At the Nehru Centre, Sachin said, the state government has formulated policies to invite foreign investment. He urged overseas Rajasthanis to contribute to the state’s progress. Poonia stated that India has received honours abroad under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

