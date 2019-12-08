Home The Sunday Standard

A selfless life dedicated to betterment of the disabled

Visually-impaired DU prof is striving for better infra for his kind

Published: 08th December 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: He dedicated 25 years of his life creating opportunities and facilities for visually-impaired students that he couldn’t avail of during his student days.Now 59, Anil Kumar Aneja, a professor at Delhi University, calls himself a “rebel”, who considers his “disability as an asset”.
He said numerous challenges came his way since childhood, and, into school, college and beyond, but he overcame each and every one of them undaunted, with the same steely determination with which is striving to provide better learning infrastructure to visually-impaired students.

A PhD holder in English literature, Aneja said he had to battle prejudices harboured by his own against those of his kind. Visually-impaired since birth, Aneja recalled that he was barely five when he had to fight his family, which didn’t consider it necessary to send him to school. He had to literally go on a hunger strike to be allowed to go to school, Aneja recalled.

“Though my father was very caring, he simply didn’t understand the importance of sending a visually-impaired child to school. My elder sister, who also battles the same disability, was made to sit at home. However, I rebelled against my family and even stopped eating till I was allowed to go to school,” Aneja recalled.

“Eventually, my family agreed to send me to a special school at Panipat (in Haryana). My uncle used to take me there. However, that school only taught us music and similar disciplines and I wanted to take up subjects that regular students pursue,” he said.

He said he kept changing schools before eventually settling on Blind Delhi Association, where he completed his schooling. He then took admission to St. Stephen’s College where he pursued higher studies in English literature.

During those days, there was no reading material available in Braille or audio for the benefit of visually-impaired students. There was neither any infrastructure for the disabled at any of the city’s educational institutions. There was discrimination at every level against the likes of Aneja and even some job sectors weren’t open to hiring visually-impaired people.

“After completing my BA Honours in English, I decided to sit for the IAS exam. However, public service wasn’t open to hiring visually-impaired people back then. I got myself enrolled at a reputed management college but it had little in the way of infrastructure,” said Aneja, who is currently serving as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Equal Opportunity Cell at DU. He is also the nodal officer for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) at the university.

A professor of English, Aneja labours 19 hours a day in his quest to give visually-impaired students their due. He also takes advocacy work for the All India Confederation of the Blinds (AICB), in his capacity as its vice president. The AICB has 25 affiliates across the country.

He recently filed a petition seeking availability of specially- designed currency for the visually impaired. Last month, he won a case, demanding transport allowance for the visually-impaired at banks, at par what with what PWD staffers of the central government get.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kumar Aneja Delhi University
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp