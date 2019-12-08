Home The Sunday Standard

Antivenoms focus on big four, neglect other species

Out of over 230 snake species in India, nearly 60 are poisonous.

Published: 08th December 2019 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI: A new study could be crucial in explaining the rising numbers of snakebite deaths in India despite sufficient production and supply of antivenom medication against the four deadliest snake species.
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, have found that in the absence of specific anti-venoms against several species, the ones available against the “big four” are routinely used for the treatment for almost all snakebites. Out of over 230 snake species in India, nearly 60 are poisonous. A significant number snakebites in the country, however, are attributed to the ‘big four’ — spectacled cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper. The researchers noted that in India, commercial antivenoms are only manufactured against these four species neglecting many other relevant snakes with restricted geographic distribution.

“This study unravels disturbing deficiencies in dose efficacy and neutralization capabilities of the currently marketed Indian antivenoms and emphasises the pressing need to develop region-specific snakebite therapy for the ‘neglected many’,” noted the study.

India is home to many other snake species, including various species of cobras and kraits. “Unfortunately, however, a specific antivenom against these snakes is not produced,” said the study. It said that the majority of economically weaker snakebite victims also resort to the easily affordable traditional faith healers and charlatans, instead of hospitals.

“Our findings accentuate the compelling necessity for the innovation of highly efficacious next-generation snakebite therapy in India,” researchers said.

