Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi struggles to breathe easy again as AQI nears ‘severe’

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Sunday is set to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

People flock to Vijay Chowk on a smoggy Saturday morning in New Delhi. The city air has turned foul again | arun kumar

People flock to Vijay Chowk on a smoggy Saturday morning in New Delhi. The city air has turned foul again | arun kumar

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital continues to be under “very poor” category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 360 by the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 9.3 degree Celsius.

SAFAR has predicted the AQI to further worsen on Sunday with a prediction of 375 which is closer to the “severe” category.

At the beginning of this week, temperatures dropped below the season average. The air quality also deteriorated from the “satisfactory” category last week.  

“The overall Delhi AQI is in the higher-end of the very poor category. Calm surface winds are forecasted to continue for the next three days. The SAFAR model forecast suggests AQI be in the same higher-end of very poor for Sunday. Under the calm, cold moist conditions dense fog is likely for the next 24 hours. No significant improvement in AQI from the very poor category is expecting until 9 December,” stated the SAFAR.

SAFAR has predicted a marginal improvement in air quality by 10 December, but even then the AQI is said to hover around the “very poor” category.  Last week, the AQI had surprisingly been the lowest in this entire winter season at just 65. This had come after a public health emergency was declared twice in November with AQI levels crossing the emergency mark of 500.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Sunday is set to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is set to remain around this mark while the minimum will be around 9 degree Celsius. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
air quality SAFAR
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp