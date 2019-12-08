Home The Sunday Standard

Jharkhand polls: One killed in police firing

Violence mars 2nd phase of polling as Reds burn bus, mobs attack police; 63.44% turnout

Published: 08th December 2019 11:02 AM

A security jawan stands guard as women wait in a queue during the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls at Karge village in Naxal-hit Mandar on Saturday | Pti

RANCHI: The second phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand saw 63.44 per cent of the electorate exercise their franchise in 20 constituencies amid some incidents of violence. Over a dozen of political heavyweights were in fray in the second phase, including Chief Minister Raghubar Das and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Laxman Gilua.

In Gumla, Rapid Action Force personnel resorted to firing in self-defence following an altercation with villagers near a polling booth in Baghni village, Sasai, when some people tried to snatch their weapons.
“Initial reports suggest that the Central forces on duty fired in self-defence after villagers tried to snatch their weapons and pelted stones on them. One person has been killed while two others received bullet injuries. Both have been referred to RIMS for better treatment,” said Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey. A police officer also suffered injuries when angry villagers resorted to stone-pelting after the incident, police sources said. Two local journalists were also injured in the violence.

Since the polling process was stalled for several hours and the situation did not remain conducive for polling, prima facie it appeared to be a fit case for re-polling, he added.   

Notably, maximum voting percentage was registered on Sisai Assembly seat with 68.6 per cent voting turnout followed by Majhgaon and Bahragora with 66.67 and 66.38 per cent.      

In another unfortunate incident, Assistant Sub-Inspector Harish Chandra Giri, 44, died following a heart attack while on election duty at Booth Number 234 in Ghatsila subdivision of East Singhbhum district.
In West Singhbhum, an empty bus sent to take polling parties to relocated booths was set ablaze by Maoists at Jojohatu under Goilkera Police Station.

