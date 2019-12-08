Home The Sunday Standard

Karnataka repeat: BJP gives up on toppling Uddhav government

Unlike in Karnataka, the BJP in Maharashtra is way short of the halfway mark.

Published: 08th December 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The BJP appears to be fast realising that pulling off a Karnataka in Maharashtra to unseat the three-party Aghadi government is not a goal worth pursuing for now.

In its view, the Uddhav government will be stable as a convergence of “vested interests of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress” would overwhelm ideological contradictions among the constituents of the ruling alliance.

“Ideological contradictions don’t matter much now in Maharashtra. For, the Congress and the NCP have come back to power after a gap of five years. The benefits of power for the two parties would outweigh the political cost of the alliance with the Shiv Sena. We don’t see any bright prospect of replicating Karnataka in Maharashtra,” said a BJP functionary.

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar approached me for Maharashtra government formation, move boomeranged: Fadnavis​

Unlike in Karnataka, the BJP in Maharashtra is way short of the halfway mark. As a result, the leadership would rather want to work on the expansion of the BJP’s footprint in the state than taking another shot at power. “The BJP’s challenge will be to ensure there is no defection from the party ranks in Maharashtra,” said another functionary.

Sources said BJP chief Amit Shah has asked leaders to focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “The BJP has to make gains in regions where it didn’t perform well, besides spreading its footprint in the Sena strongholds,” said the BJP functionary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Shiv Sena Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp