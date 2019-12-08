Home The Sunday Standard

Not flying high: UDAN scheme to connect small cities slow to take off

The ministry of civil aviation has now included the cities like Kargil and Thoise in the phase 4 of Udan which was announced only this week.  

Published: 08th December 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

NEW DELHI: Lack of infrastructure development at Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) airports and unwillingness of selected airline operator (SAO) to fly on the routes connecting smaller cities have slowed down the progress of government’s ambitious UDAN scheme.

Nearly Rs 1,100 crore has been spent on development of RCS airports in last two years. However, only 43 small cities out of total selected 137 (for which routes were awarded in last three phases of UDAN) have been connected.

Like routes connecting Jeypore, Utkela, Rourkela and Jharsuguda airports were awarded in the first round of bidding, but it was subsequently cancelled due to the non compliance by SAOs. Similarly, seven out of nine routes were cancelled in J&K and Ladakh. The routes cancelled included Jammu—Kargil, Srinagar—Thoise, Chandigarh-Thoise and Kargil-Srinagar.

The ministry of civil aviation has now included the cities like Kargil and Thoise in the phase 4 of Udan which was announced only this week.  

Officials said that a pre-feasibility study has been carried out by multi-disciplinary team of AAI for development of Kargil Airport for civil operations suitable to operate Airbus 320 type of aircraft. AAI has also taken up the matter with International Civil Aviation Organization to explore the feasibility of aircraft such as B-737 operations to Kargil Airport.

There are many such cases across the country. In Madhya Pradesh, four routes including Raipur-Bilaspur-Ambikapur -Bilaspur-Raipur-Jharsuguda- Raipur-Raigarh -Raipur -Jagdalpur - Vishakhapatnam -Jagdalpur- Raipur routes were awarded and later cancelled as the operator did not comply.

According to officials, no valid bid for operation of RCS flights connecting Bilaspur Airport was received in subsequent rounds of bidding under RCS-UDAN. Similarly, routes from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar and Rourkela to Raipur were awarded to SAOs. However, operations could not be commenced due to non-readiness of Rourkela Airport for the aircraft (ATR-72) mentioned in the bid by the SAO.

Government had launched RCS - UDAN in October 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity by making it affordable. Under UDAN, 688 routes have been awarded, out of which only 232 routes took off.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDAN scheme
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp