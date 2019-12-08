Shahpur Jat: Broken traffic signal leaves 14,000 residents on edge

Mudita Girotra By

NEW DELHI: In south Delhi’s Shahpur Jat, residents claim they are risking their lives on a daily basis with the traffic signal on the entry and exit point of the area not functioning for the last 20 days. Interestingly, this junction is right outside the office of Delhi Commissioner of Police (South).

The traffic light at the junction connects Shahpur Jat Village to Hauz Khas Police Station.



“We have written to the DCP, the ACP but no action has been taken so far. The problem is that this is the man entry and exit point of the locality. This area has a population of 14,000 people. Imagine these many people are risking their lives on a daily basis to cross this junction,” said Om Prakash Panwar, president, Shahpur Jat Village Society.

He further said that in the past, there have been serious accidents on this spot.

Noting that surveys have shown that unarmed signals cause most number of accidents, the 73-year-old lamented that in the last 20 days, despite repeated complaints, “Delhi Traffic Police has not bothered to depute any personnel to manage traffic at the spot”.

“E-mails have been sent to authorities concerned. Online complaint was also filed via Delhi Police’s website but there has been no action. This is a dangerous situation as the signal is close to several schools. There are women dropping and picking up their kids from the schools all the time. It is unsafe for the pedestrians too,” he added.

Replying to a tweet by the society’s Twitter handle on November 30, the police said that the area’s traffic staff had informed the signal maintaining agency to rectify it on priority basis if found non-functional. DCP, Traffic, southern range, told this newspaper that he was unaware of the issue and would look into it. “We will rectify the problem as soon as possible,” said A K Singh.