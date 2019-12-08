Home The Sunday Standard

‘Unnao rape victim’s last moment were quiet with no survival hope’

The victim had suffered a cardiac arrest and died within 30 minutes.

The Unnao rape victim was beaten, stabbed and burnt and was left to die.

The Unnao rape victim died at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi late on Friday night. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The last moments of Unnao rape victim were “quiet” with “no hope of survival”, recalled the senior doctors of the Safdarjung Hospital where she died on Friday evening. She was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi on Thursday and battled for life for about 40 hours.

“It was a clear cut case. She was brought in with 95 per cent burn injuries. There was no hope for her survival as the trauma to body was serious.“Even with cases of 70 per cent burn injuries, chances of survival are dim so the injuries to her were extreme,” Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Sunil Gupta told The Sunday Standard.

An autopsy showed no signs of poisoning or suffocation, but of  “live burnt” which lead to her death. “She had been burnt live... There was no other trace linked to her death and autopsy was just a formality, when she was brought to the hospital, her body was completely burnt,” Gupta added.

The victim had suffered a cardiac arrest and died within 30 minutes.“She was brought in a condition where she couldn’t speak at all. We had to put her on the ventilator within two hours of her arrival at the hospital...However, no matter how bad the situation is, one does want to hope for that last ray of hope. I believe her family too had that last hope of her survival which couldn’t become a reality,” said Dr Shahlabh Kumar, Head of Department of Burns and Plastic, Safdarjung Hospital.

TAGS
Unnao rape Unnao rape victim
