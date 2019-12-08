Youth Congress, NSUI seek justice for Unnao victim

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday took out a candlelight march here demanding justice for the family of Unnao rape victim.

The IYC took out the march from the Assam Bhawan to Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, and the NSUI marched with candles in their hands from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The IYC’s march was led by its national president Srinivas BV and joined by several youth protestors.

“The rising incidents of rape and brutal murder of our daughters and sisters in the country show that the present government has failed to provide the common minimum need of safety to women across the country,” an IYC advisory stated.

“We demand the state and the central government to take immediate action against the accused,” said Srinivas. Several students participated in the candlelight vigil organised by the NSUI. “Due to the incidents of Unnao and Hyderabad, there is an atmosphere of fear in the whole country, due to which women are living in fear,” the student outfit said. adding, the present BJP government has completely failed in stopping such incidents. It also questioned the PM’s silence in the matter.