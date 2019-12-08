Home The Sunday Standard

Youth Congress, NSUI seek justice for Unnao victim

The IYC took out the march from the Assam Bhawan to Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, and the NSUI marched with candles in their hands from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Published: 08th December 2019 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Unnao rape case victim's body being taken away after the post-mortem at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Unnao rape case victim's body being taken away after the post-mortem at Safdarjung hospital in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday took out a candlelight march here demanding justice for the family of Unnao rape victim.

The IYC took out the march from the Assam Bhawan to Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, and the NSUI marched with candles in their hands from Raisina Road to Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi.
The IYC’s march was led by its national president Srinivas BV and joined by several youth protestors.
“The rising incidents of rape and brutal murder of our daughters and sisters in the country show that the present government has failed to provide the common minimum need of safety to women across the country,” an IYC advisory stated.

“We demand the state and the central government to take immediate action against the accused,” said Srinivas. Several students participated in the candlelight vigil organised by the NSUI. “Due to the incidents of Unnao and Hyderabad, there is an atmosphere of fear in the whole country, due to which women are living in fear,” the student outfit said. adding, the present BJP government has completely failed in stopping such incidents. It also questioned the PM’s silence in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Youth Congress Unnao victim
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp