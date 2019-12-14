Home The Sunday Standard

Leela Samson booked by CBI for Rs 7.02 crore irregularities in renovation of Koothabalam auditorium

The Comptroller and Auditor General stated that there has been a lack of formal sanctions of the governing body for the works undertaken under the project.

Published: 14th December 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Leela Samson performing at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Tnagar in the city on Wednesday/Express/Sunish P

Whats Happening?: Artist Leela Samson performing at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in Chennai. (EPS | Sunish P)

CHENNAI: Ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Leela Samson, has been booked by Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged "unfruitful expenditure" of Rs 7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai.

CBI has also booked Samson, a Padma Shree awardee and also a former chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, along with Chief Accounts Officer, TS Murthi, Accounts Officer, S Ramachandran, Engineering officer, V Srinivasan and proprietor of CARD and Chennai Engineers.

In a complaint, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Culture Ministry has alleged that the contract for the renovation work was awarded by the officials of the Foundation to consultant architect CARD in violation of General Finance Rule (GFR).

Kalakshetra Foundation an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture was declared as an Institution of National Importance by the Act of Parliament in 1993.

In 1985, Kalakshetra Foundation constructed Bharat Kalakshetra Auditorium known as Koothambalam for conducting staging performances.

In 2005-06, the upgrading and renovation of Koothambalam theatre was initiated.

In May 2009, the Governing Board of Kalakshetra Foundation constituted the Works committee to assist the management in incurring the expenditure of capital nature, according to CBI sources.

In August 2009, CARD was selected as consulting architect. In 2011, Comptroller and Auditor General flagged issues pertaining to the tenders and engagement of consulting architects.

The CAG stated that there has been lack of formal sanctions of the governing body for the works undertaken under the project.

CAG also raised concerns over the procedure for engagement of consulting an architect and the award of tenders by the Consulting Architect and inclusion of items in the scope of work.

On the basis of the CAG report, the Governing board stopped the work in April 2012 and sought a detailed report on expenditure incurred worth Rs 7.02 crore.

The Kalakshetra Foundation in its fact-finding report observed GFR provisions were not followed for works like appointment of architect, consultants and for awarding works under the project.

On the request of the Ministry of Culture, the work on the project was technically examined by the Central Vigilance Commission in April 2016.

After a vigilance team visited kalakshetra, the governing body pointed out action should be taken against the officials for lapses in the execution of the project.

On the basis of the Kalakshetra Foundation report, the case was referred to CBI which has booked the Kalkshetra Foundation officials including Leela Samson. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Leela Samson Sangeet Natak Akademi
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp