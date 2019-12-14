Leela Samson booked by CBI for Rs 7.02 crore irregularities in renovation of Koothabalam auditorium

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: Ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, Leela Samson, has been booked by Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged "unfruitful expenditure" of Rs 7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai.

CBI has also booked Samson, a Padma Shree awardee and also a former chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, along with Chief Accounts Officer, TS Murthi, Accounts Officer, S Ramachandran, Engineering officer, V Srinivasan and proprietor of CARD and Chennai Engineers.

In a complaint, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Culture Ministry has alleged that the contract for the renovation work was awarded by the officials of the Foundation to consultant architect CARD in violation of General Finance Rule (GFR).

Kalakshetra Foundation an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture was declared as an Institution of National Importance by the Act of Parliament in 1993.

In 1985, Kalakshetra Foundation constructed Bharat Kalakshetra Auditorium known as Koothambalam for conducting staging performances.

In 2005-06, the upgrading and renovation of Koothambalam theatre was initiated.

In May 2009, the Governing Board of Kalakshetra Foundation constituted the Works committee to assist the management in incurring the expenditure of capital nature, according to CBI sources.

In August 2009, CARD was selected as consulting architect. In 2011, Comptroller and Auditor General flagged issues pertaining to the tenders and engagement of consulting architects.

The CAG stated that there has been lack of formal sanctions of the governing body for the works undertaken under the project.

CAG also raised concerns over the procedure for engagement of consulting an architect and the award of tenders by the Consulting Architect and inclusion of items in the scope of work.

On the basis of the CAG report, the Governing board stopped the work in April 2012 and sought a detailed report on expenditure incurred worth Rs 7.02 crore.

The Kalakshetra Foundation in its fact-finding report observed GFR provisions were not followed for works like appointment of architect, consultants and for awarding works under the project.

On the request of the Ministry of Culture, the work on the project was technically examined by the Central Vigilance Commission in April 2016.

After a vigilance team visited kalakshetra, the governing body pointed out action should be taken against the officials for lapses in the execution of the project.

On the basis of the Kalakshetra Foundation report, the case was referred to CBI which has booked the Kalkshetra Foundation officials including Leela Samson.