Home The Sunday Standard

Bengal burns in Citizenship Act heat

The cabin and ticket booking counter at Sankrail railway station in Howrah were also set on fire.  

Published: 15th December 2019 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters set buses on fire in Howrah near Kolkata

Protesters set buses on fire in Howrah near Kolkata

KOLKATA/GUWAHATI: Bengal continued to face the heat of amended Citizenship Act on Saturday as violent protesters set five trains ablaze in Murshidabad district and torched at least four buses of the state transport department on Kona Expressway in Howrah, on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Three trains at Krishnapur and two at Lalgola railway stations were set ablaze during Saturday's protest. The cabin and ticket booking counter at Sankrail railway station in Howrah were also set on fire.  

Demonstrations and roadblocks were staged in different districts, including Birbhum, Malda, North 24-Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad, across the state on Saturday. Hours after the reports of violent protests, the CM said those who vandalised the properties of the state government and the central government would not be spared.

ALSO READ | 'Situation before Citizenship Act was less dangerous': Hindu migrants in Assam on protests

“I appeal to all to maintain peace. Do not block the roads and the railway tracks. Those who are organising violent protests will not be spared,’’ she said.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar reacted to Saturday’s violent protests and tweeted, “Distressed and pained at events unfolding in the State. Chief Minister as per oath has to ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India.”

During Saturday’s violent protests, a toll plaza on NH 34 at Suti in Murshidabad was set on fire and protestors went on a rampage at Sujnipara railway station in the same district.

Lull in Assam
After nearly two days of violence across Assam, Saturday witnessed a lull in the aggression of the protesters. Curfew was relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Guwahati and its adjoining areas, and was also lifted from 8 am to 2 pm in Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts and from 6 am to 12 noon in Jorhat district. Guwahati and Dibrugarh were the worst-hit in the violence. ULFA pro-talks faction leader Jiten Dutta was arrested from his Digboi residence for allegedly instigating violence.“Many anti-social elements were involved in the violence in Guwahati. We are examining the videos to identify them,” said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Assam DGP. 

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act: Escaping religious persecution, the ‘broken’ finally break free

Assam limping back

Nine flights to and from Guwahati were cancelled on Saturday.

Long queues at petrol pumps in Guwahati, as they reopened after three days.

A union of government employees announced a stir on December 18.
 
Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended.

Locals thronged to buy essentials and stockpile them.

Four columns of the army are still deployed in Guwahati.

AASU calls for ‘satyagraha’ for three days, beginning December 16.

One burnt to death

An oil tanker was set ablaze in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday night, killing its driver, even as protests continued on Saturday

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA 2019 Assam Protest
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp