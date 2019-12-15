Delay in CCTV project for Chandni Chowk irks Delhi High Court

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: To keep a tab on encroachment and also ensure safety and security of residents in the area, 180 spots were identified in Chandni Chowk in March, where 330 close-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) were to be installed by the end of this month. While the tender for the project was awarded in June, the survey for the same could begin on December 3.

This ‘lackadaisical’ approach of the authorities has irked the Delhi High Court. Discontented with the slow progress in installation of video surveillance network in the heritage market, a bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Asha Menon has sought response from North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMC), Public Work Department (PWD), and Delhi Police about action taken by them since March. Three agencies are member of the ‘Joint Encroachment Prevention Team’ (JEPT) set up following the court order for initiating action against squatters.

“We have interacted with the officers at some length and are quite dissatisfied with the lackadaisical manner in which progress is being made for installation of 330 CCTV cameras at 180 spots identified in the Chandni Chowk and adjoining areas.. for installing the cameras and completing the entire project by December 2020, in six districts including the north district, the survey has commenced only three days ago (sic),” the bench noted in the order passed on December 6, seeking responses of agencies concerned.



The onus of installing surveillance cameras is on the police. The court was hearing a petition filed by Chandni Chowk traders association seeking directions for the authorities to remove encroachers from the market.

“The Special Commissioner (provisions and logistic) Delhi Police, Deputy Commissioner (City-Sadar Paharganj Zone) NMC, and Superintending Engineer (Projects), PWD shall file Status Report, placing on record the steps taken by them with effect from March 2019 till date,” the court said while granting them four weeks to submit their replies.The next date of hearing in the matter is January 28.