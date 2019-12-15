Home The Sunday Standard

Editors’ Guild of India condemns police action against news channel in Assam

The uniformed police personnel were seen targeting camera persons of the TV channel with batons, the guild said in its statement. 

Published: 15th December 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Assam protest

Assam turned into a tinderbox after Parliament cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 12. (Photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Editors’ Guild of India criticised the violence inflicted on employees of an Assamese news channel by police forces and demanded action against the guilty on Saturday. The Guild said its attention was drawn to a social media video which showed uniformed police personnel ‘running amok’ outside the office of Prag News, a 24X7 Assamese news channel. The uniformed police personnel were seen targeting camera persons of the TV channel with batons, the guild said in its statement. 

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act: Escaping religious persecution, the ‘broken’ finally break free

“The Editors’ Guild of India deplored the indefensible acts of violence perpetrated on employees of Prag News… The Guild demands that an inquiry should be instituted to identify those who indulged in such violence against journalists, and punish the guilty,” the statement said. It also expressed concern over the Centre’s recent advisory to all private TV channels asking them to desist from broadcasting content that could incite violence or cause ‘anti-national’ feelings. 

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act: Confused in land of Ahoms

“The Guild believes that the media’s overall commitment to responsible coverage of developments in the country should not be questioned through such an advisory. It is the media’s responsibility to report freely and truthfully and fairly,” the statement said. Calling the advisory regressive and that it would interfere with the functioning of media, the guild urged the government to withdraw it. The government advisory had said that the private TV channels should comply with not showing content which promotes ‘anti-national’ attitudes or affect the integrity of the nation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Editors’ Guild of India Assam Violence
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp