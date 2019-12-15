Ranchi Diary: A glimpse of what happened this week

Mukesh Ranjan By

Free Wi-Fi at RIMS



Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will provide free Internet connectivity to doctors, staffs, nurses, students, patients and their attendants as well. Preparation for the same is almost over following which free Wi-Fi service will be started in RIMS campus. Anybody inside the campus will be able to use up to 500 MB data provided by BSNL’s Blue Town Service. The Wi-Fi service will be a blessing as poor mobile network inside the campus often forces patients and attendants to come out from the hospital campus to make calls.

‘Green Earth’ initiative award



DPS Bokaro has been conferred with the Futuristic School Award in the category of Environ Engage Award by Re-Think India, Delhi at a gala function. The criteria for the award were based on contemporary topics championed by the United National Environment Programme. The award was given to the school for showing its social concern towards degrading environment. Two more schools — Tagore International School, New Delhi and Seth M. R. Jaipuria School, Uttar Pradesh — received this award for its Green Earth initiatives. In-depth analysis included education and environment, energy, environment under review, environmental rights and governance, extractives, forest, gender, green economy, water and more.

CCL gets India Sports Award 2019



Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) made history as it won the third National award for the “Best Company Promoting Sports (Public Sector) at a recent event at FICCI, New Delhi. The theme of this year’s 9th Global Sports Summit’s was Building New India through Sports and Fitness. CCL CMD Gopal Singh, in presence of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, received India Sports Award 2019 from Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera. The award was given to CCL, acknowledging its efforts for the promotion of sports in Jharkhand and leveraging its value for social transformation. Chak De Jharkhand is one of CCL’s initiatives.

Saryu Roy to campaign for Hemant Soren



Rebel BJP leader and former Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Saryu Roy announced that he will be campaigning for JMM chief Hemant Soren in Santhal Pargana as the latter had supported him in his electoral fight against Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Roy, who personally tendered his resignation to Governor Droupadi Murmu on Friday, said that BJP will not win more than 15 seats in the Assembly elections. “The BJP has set mission of 65-plus in Assembly elections, but the party will not even win 15 seats.” Roy has been expelled for six years by the BJP on disciplinary grounds after he contested as an Independent.