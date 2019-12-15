Home The Sunday Standard

Ranchi Diary: A glimpse of what happened this week

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will provide free Internet connectivity to doctors, staffs, nurses, students, patients and their attendants as well.

Published: 15th December 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

DPS Bokaro has been conferred with the Futuristic School Award

DPS Bokaro has been conferred with the Futuristic School Award

Free Wi-Fi at RIMS

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will provide free Internet connectivity to doctors, staffs, nurses, students, patients and their attendants as well. Preparation for the same is almost over following which free Wi-Fi service will be started in RIMS campus. Anybody inside the campus will be able to use up to 500 MB data provided by BSNL’s Blue Town Service. The Wi-Fi service will be a blessing as poor mobile network inside the campus often forces patients and attendants to come out from the hospital campus to make calls.

‘Green Earth’ initiative award  

DPS Bokaro has been conferred with the Futuristic School Award in the category of Environ Engage Award by Re-Think India, Delhi at a gala function.  The criteria for the award were based on contemporary topics championed by the United National Environment Programme. The award was given to the school for showing its social concern towards degrading environment. Two more schools — Tagore International School, New Delhi and Seth M. R. Jaipuria School, Uttar Pradesh — received this award for its Green Earth initiatives. In-depth analysis included education and environment, energy, environment under review, environmental rights and governance, extractives, forest, gender, green economy, water and more. 

CCL gets India Sports Award 2019

Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) made history as it won the third National award for the “Best Company Promoting Sports (Public Sector) at a recent event at FICCI, New Delhi.  The theme of this year’s 9th Global Sports Summit’s was Building New India through Sports and Fitness.  CCL CMD Gopal Singh, in presence of Sports Minister  Kiren Rijiju, received India Sports Award 2019 from Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera. The award was given to CCL, acknowledging its efforts for the promotion of sports in Jharkhand and leveraging its value for social transformation.  Chak De Jharkhand is one of CCL’s initiatives.

Saryu Roy to campaign for Hemant Soren

Rebel BJP leader and former Jharkhand Cabinet Minister Saryu Roy announced that he will be campaigning for JMM chief  Hemant Soren in Santhal Pargana as the latter had supported him in his electoral fight against Chief Minister  Raghubar Das. Roy, who personally tendered his resignation to Governor Droupadi Murmu on Friday, said that BJP will not win more than 15 seats in the Assembly elections. “The BJP has set mission of 65-plus in Assembly elections, but the party will not even win 15 seats.”  Roy has been expelled for six years by the BJP on disciplinary grounds after he contested as an Independent.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranchi
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp