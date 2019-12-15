Reusable textile global brand forays into India

Express features By

After making its presence felt in the US and Europe, the reusable healthcare textile brand, MIP Inc has forayed into India. The announcement was made by MIP CEO Tor Lund and Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel amid a gathering of top doctors, healthcare professionals and policymakers yesterday (December 13) at India Habitat Centre.

To start off, MIP will provide its products to 20 private and public hospitals. “The Indian health care market is growing rapidly and there seems to be an increasing need for high-quality textile products that support world-class medical infrastructure and expertise that currently exists,” said Lund, addressing the gathering.

“I am happy to be here at the start of MIP Inc. India journey. It is a well-recognised brand and a leader in its segment and I believe that they will revolutionise the reusable healthcare textile segment in India,” added Patel.