Rohini to get several development projects worth rupees 540 crore

The agency has also planned to build an outfall drain to prevent waterlogging and laying of seamless synthetic rubberised flooring in various parks.

Published: 15th December 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

construction, workers, migrant workers, labourers, building, representational image, industry, GDP,

For representational purpose.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has planned several development projects including a sports complex, socio-cultural centre, and an Utsav Pandal for holding social functions in Rohini. The authority is set to spend Rs 540 crore for this purpose.An official of the land-owning agency said that Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will lay the foundation of these projects on Monday.

The agency has also planned to build an outfall drain to prevent waterlogging and laying of seamless synthetic rubberised flooring in various parks. The socio-cultural centre will come up in Sector 10. "It will be a centre of performing arts, indoor and outdoor recreational activities, mall, and convention centre among others. The project will cost Rs 350 crore and is likely to be completed within 42 months," said an official.

He said that the proposed sports complex will be built in Sector 33, where state-of-the-art facilities for aquatics are planned. The target for completion of the projects is 24 months for which the DDA will spend Rs 110 crore.

"An Utsav Pandal is also proposed to be built in Sector 24 with the cost of Rs 7.45 crore, which will be a facility for the community to conduct social functions and community activities. The deadline for its completion is nine months. Besides, an outfall drain will also be built between Sector 24 and 25 linking two supplementary drains at the cost of Rs 70 crore. The time of execution of the project is 18 months. Once completed, it will avoid flooding of water at Sector 34, 35, 36 and 37 during the rainy season," said the official. Union Minister Puri will also lay a foundation of seamless synthetic rubberized flooring in 6 parks across multiple Sectors of Rohini.

Laying the foundation

The DDA has planned on spending I540 crore on multiple projects across Rohini, which includes a sports complex and socio-cultural centre. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is set to lay the foundation of these projects on Monday.

