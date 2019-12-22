Bhim Army chief held, sent to judicial custody

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: After dodging the men in uniform and melting into the crowd of protesters near Jama Masjid, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday for organising a protest despite being denied permission by the police. He was produced at the Tis Hazari court, which dismissed his bail plea and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Azad, on Friday, called for a protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Jama Masjid from where the protesters were to march to Jantar Mantar. However, they were stopped at the Delhi Gate in the evening after which the peaceful demonstration turned violent. Hours after the police managed to disperse the crowd of protesters at Delhi Gate, Azad was back at Jama Masjid holding a sit-in with a sizeable gathering.

He was detained around 3.30 am, police said. In the FIR registered against Azad at the Daryaganj police station on the statement of the station house officer (SHO), he was charged under the Motor Vehicles Act and sections of rioting and assault of the IPC. He was also booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. According to the FIR, Azad delivered a provocative speech at Jama Masjid.

He fled as the police closed in on the scene. The protesters at the Delhi Gate were driven away by the police, who came under stone-pelting. After they agreed to leave following calls of clam by the Imam of Nabi Baksh Majid, a smattering of protesters from Seelampur reached the site. Soon, the others reassembled and started pelting stones at the police.