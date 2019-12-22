Home The Sunday Standard

CAA: BJP plans public outreach to counter stir

BJP blames Opposition for the violence, to launch a 10-day campaign to connect with 3 crore people

Published: 22nd December 2019 09:53 AM

BJP flag

BJP flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Gearing up to take the political challenge over the CAA upfront, the BJP has decided to go to people’s court to rally popular support for the newly enacted law, with intended beneficiaries from six minority communities from three neighbouring Islamic countries. In an unequivocal assertion, the BJP on Saturday made it clear that the party would back the CAA with full organisational might, while squarely blaming the Congress for “politics of arson fuelled by falsehood and misinformation”.

BJP working president J P Nadda led the brainstorming session of party office-bearers, which was also attended by core group members of the state units. Nadda, sources said, summarised the background in which the CAA was enacted by Parliament. Later BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav gave an extensive presentation on the new law and the National Register for Citizens (NRC).

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Yadav said, “The BJP has decided to launch a 10-day long campaign to connect with three crore people across the country to engage them in discussions over the CAA. The party will knock doors of the citizens, hold meetings and rallies, and refugees from the six communities (Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain, Parsi and Buddhists) will be present.

The BJP leaders and workers will also hold dialogue with students on campuses.” He said the party leaders would hold 250 pressers across the country. Making it clear that the BJP was taking the protest against the CAA as a political challenge, the outfit put the onus on the Congress and other parties for violence in many parts of the country.

“People want to live peacefully, but the Congress is bent upon instigating them for violence… The BJP will respond to the politics of lies,” said Yadav, while stressing that the Congress should seek clarifications from former PM Manmohan Singh who had argued for a liberal citizenship policy for the refugees in 2003 on the grounds that they fled Pakistan and Bangladesh after facing religious persecution.

‘Congress doing politics of arson’ BJP working president J P Nadda, who headed the party meeting on Saturday, slammed the Congress for doing politics over the CAA “after facing popular rejection in the polls”.

Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

