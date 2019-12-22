Central government has been fooling residents: Delhi Congress

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Saturday termed PM Modi’s upcoming rally at the Ramlila ground an election stunt. The rally is being organised to “thank” the PM for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.

“Modi government has been fooling over 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies by giving them false hopes of regularisation and ownership rights. When the Congress was in power, both at the Centre and in Delhi, all-round development was carried out in these colonies” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra.

Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, former Urban Development Minister, had come out with easy ways in a 2008 notification for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Modi government has changed the core principles of the 2008 notification to ruin the lives of those living in unauthorized colonies, added Chopra.

“Both these government are anti-poor.The notification issued in 2008 when I was a union minister was passed into a law which has now been changed by the Modi and Kejriwal governments to commit crimes against humanity which the people of Delhi will never forgive. They will give the AAP and the BJP a befitting reply by voting them out of power soon” said Maken.

Preparations in full swing

BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the rally are on and 11 lakh signatures of residents of unauthorised colonies will be given to PM Modi as a thank you gesture.