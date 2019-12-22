Home The Sunday Standard

Central government has been fooling residents: Delhi Congress

Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken had come out with easy ways in a 2008 notification for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Published: 22nd December 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Congress on Saturday termed PM Modi’s upcoming rally at the Ramlila ground an election stunt. The rally is being organised to “thank” the PM for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies.

 “Modi government has been fooling over 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies by giving them false hopes of regularisation and ownership rights. When the Congress was in power, both at the Centre and in Delhi, all-round development was carried out in these colonies” said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra.

Former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, former Urban Development Minister, had come out with easy ways in a 2008 notification for the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The Modi government has changed the core principles of the 2008 notification to ruin the lives of those living in unauthorized colonies, added Chopra.

“Both these government are anti-poor.The notification issued in 2008 when I was a union minister was passed into a law which has now been changed by the Modi and Kejriwal governments to commit crimes against humanity which the people of Delhi will never forgive. They will give the AAP and the BJP a befitting reply by voting them out of power soon” said Maken.

Preparations in full swing
BJP leader Vijay Goel said preparations for the rally are on and 11 lakh signatures of residents of unauthorised colonies will be given to PM Modi as a thank you gesture.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Congress unauthorised colonies
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp