Christmas pop hits now require a licence to play: PPL

Restuarants, hotels, pubs and bars rolling out Christmas tunes, be warned. Do not play popular copyrighted songs in your premises without obtaining a license giving copyright permissions from the Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) for the same.

In response to a petition filed by the PPL, the Bombay High Court has passed an order wherein venues will have to pay a licence fee. This is a pan-India order and any violation of this order will invoke contempt proceedings against establishments doing so.

The PPL India owns and/or controls the public performance rights for over 340 music labels with more than three million international and domestic sound recordings.

The PPL India represents some of the largest record labels, including Saregama, Super Cassettes (T Series), Sony Music, Universal Music and many more, who have granted PPL the rights, by virtue of assignment and/or exclusive license agreements, to collect license fees for public performance, basis under relevant sections of the Copyright Act, 1957. The list of popular Christmas songs includes All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey; It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Buble; Bing Crosby – White Christmas, among others.