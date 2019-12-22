Home The Sunday Standard

Clean Ganga: Charity fund to be set up for facilitating overseas donations

The Clean Ganga Fund was established as a trust under the Indian Trusts Act, after approval by the Union Cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the cleanliness of the Ganga in Kanpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the cleanliness of the Ganga in Kanpur. (File Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Four years after setting up of the Clean Ganga Fund, the Board of trustees of the fund headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given its nod to a charity fund in the UK for facilitating donations.  The third meeting of the Board of trustees held in October approved “in principle setting up of a charity fund” in the UK, said a senior official of the Jal Shakti Ministry. “Charity fund facilitate for mobilising funds for rejuvenation of Ganga and its tributaries. The Board also approved exploring of setting up similar charities in other countries.” 

While the Union Finance Minister heads the Board, the D-G, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) acts as the CEO of the CGF. According to latest figures, the total fund available in CGF is Rs 269.12 crore. Contribution of Indians abroad is minuscule. One of the major reasons for low donations was unavailability of tax exemptions in absence of the establishment of a charity fund.     

“The delay in setting up of charity fund was because the Board could not meet and had met only twice before October 2019, i.e., on May 2015 and May 2018. Unavailability of board members was the reason for meeting not held,” said a source in the NMCG.   

Domestic donors are eligible for 100 per cent I-T exemption and contributions also fall within the purview of CSR activity. The money is being used in areas such as afforestation, treatment of nalas through in-situ bioremediation process, and redevelopment of ghats.

Comments

