Court allows detainees to meet lawyers, sends them to police custody

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Fifteen people, who were arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, were produced at the Tis Hazari court, which directed the Delhi Police to let them meet their lawyers. All were later sent to police custody for two days. Their bail applications will come up for hearing on Monday. The 15, who were among those detained from Daryaganj on Friday, were arrested and produced at the court late last night. They were charged under sections of rioting and assault of the Indian Penal Code. Another 20, including minors, who were also detained from the scene were released later.

At Tis Hazari, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Varma directed Daryaganj Police Station House Officer (SHO) to allow the detainees to meet with their lawyers. Varma passed the order while hearing an application filed by Kirti Awasthi, seeking the court’s direction to police to let advocates meet the detained individuals.

ALSO READ: Kin not allowed to meet people arrested by Delhi police

“I deem it fit to direct SHO, Police Station, Daryaganj to allow the detainees to meet their advocates in terms of Section 41D of the CrPC,” Varma said. The court was informed by the lawyers, including Senior Advocate Rebecca John, that several persons, including minors, were detained following clashes that broke out earlier. They also claimed that some of the protesters were kept in detention in an injured condition and were in urgent need of medical help. During the protest on Friday, more than 40, including policemen were injured.