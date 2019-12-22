Home The Sunday Standard

Dense fog to shroud Delhi till January

The maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Two men sit around a fire to warm themselves on a cold morning on Saturday.

Two men sit around a fire to warm themselves on a cold morning on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/arun Kumar)

NEW DELHI:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the foggy weather in the national capital will continue to stay till January. However, there would be a respite from the dense fog after three-four days, senior officials from the department stated. As a result of dense fog, several flights were cancelled on Saturday and air and rail traffic is likely to be affected in the days to come. 

“The dense fog is going to remain for next three-four days. The flights would continue to be affected tomorrow. However, there will be respite on Monday. The dense fog will return for two days after Monday,” senior scientist of the IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper. He said that the foggy weather was a normal prediction till the month of January. “Moderate fog is here to last, at least for the month of January,” Srivastava added. 

Light rain was also reported from isolated areas on Saturday morning. According to the regional meteorological centre of the IMD, the sky would be clear tomorrow but dense fog will prevail in the morning hours.  Meanwhile, the air quality has slipped into the 'severe' category. 

The Air Quality Index on Monday was 404 as per the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). “The overall Delhi AQI is in the ‘severe’ category on the morning of December 21. The SAFAR model suggests increase in wind speed and marginal improvement in AQI,” SAFAR stated.

However, the increased wind speed will do little to affect air quality. “The AQI is likely to improve to the higher end of the ‘very poor’ category. At the same time, decrease in minimum temperature is forecasted and conditions are going to be highly favourable for dense fog formation for next two days,” SAFAR stated. 

Fog delays 17 Delhi-bound trains
As many as 17 trains bound for the national capital were delayed as the city and nearby regions witnessed dense fog in the morning. Trains were running up to four hours late, the railways said. “Train 12801 (from Puri to New Delhi) was running late by three hours and forty-five minutes, while 12397 (from Gaya to New Delhi) was running late by three hours and forty minutes,” the Northern Railway said.

Comments

