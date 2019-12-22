Home The Sunday Standard

Extravagant athleticism

This high-performance sports car will also be offered as a convertible for those who wish to enjoy an unparalleled open-top motoring experience.

Published: 22nd December 2019

BMW M8

This high-performance sports car will also be offered as a convertible for those who wish to enjoy an unparalleled open-top motoring experience.The BMW M8 Competition comes with that quintessential low slung stance of a sports car that is further accentuated by strong character lines, a wide footprint, long bonnet and of course those iconic twin headlights. It looks stunning from any angle and you can just tell that it has a single purpose of delivering a drive experience that few can match.

Performance galore
It has a 4.4-litre V8 BMW TwinTurbo engine that delivers 625 hp and a solid 750 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission that allows for extremely fast gear changes. With all that power and tech on board, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in a shade under 3.2 seconds, while the Convertible does the dash in close to 3.3 seconds! The engine features cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection to increase pressure, plus cooling systems specifically designed to handle that level of performance.

For total control, the Coupe and Convertible come with BMW’s M xDrive all-wheel-drive system that has a rear bias to allow you to have that rear-wheel powered fun, however, the system allows power to go to the front wheels when it senses a loss of traction to allow for better control at all times.

BMW has minimised the weight of the car and given it a low centre of gravity to optimise handling at high speeds. The wide track further aids its dynamic ability. Will it come to India? We sure hope so, however, it will come with a high price tag if BMW India does decide to bring it here.
Expected to be priced close to Rs 1 crore.

