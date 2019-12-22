Home The Sunday Standard

Fed up with the spate of festivals!

With the festival season back in Delhi, every weekend has events springing up, most of it seeming like pop-up ads – inconsequential
 

(From top) Zomaland concluded last weekend, and today Comic Con 2019 will come to an end

For a city in which there’s usually nothing to do, Delhi has certainly been having a hot streak during an excessively bleak winter. And while the weather, not to mention the current political climate, is certainly anomalous, one thing certainly isn’t.It’s festival season in Delhi. Not that festival season. Diwali and its preceding celebrations enjoy their place of course, but this is when it all happens. And after months of torpid heat and nothing to do but slink indoors, it finally gets cool enough to take things up a notch. 

Given Delhi’s slim corridor of partially pleasant weather (it can hardly ever be described as ideal) between November and January, one can’t perhaps blame the companies, which own and operate these symposia, whether large or larger, to hold them during this time. But then everyone wants to get in on the act. The present period of the Capital’s calendar sees its weekends packed choc-a-bloc with events jostling with each other. Some are engaging and rewarding experiences, the others not so much; all sound attractive. 

Miring the calendar between corporate commercial concerns, which have a target market apart from the naturally bored and restless, and smaller, yet experienced, older companies, are a rash of firefly festivals that crowd it, winking in and out of existence. And all together, it can cause considerable fatigue, like staring into a screen for too long. Too much of something, and all at once can be a bad thing, after all. 

And a lot of it has become like pop-up ads, inconsequential and unavoidable. For every dedicated festival that concentrates on comics or gaming or food or even tattoos, there are 10 more vacuous ones that are there, because. And one can’t go to any open air-space in Delhi, during the one time of the year it’s nice to, without becoming caught in a maze of commerce and cupcakes as various stalls blast their very different music playlists.

It, of course, hasn’t helped that Delhi has just happened to have its coldest winters in decades this year, or is engulfed in civil protests, which adds a whole new Mobius strip to its festival season. Being caught between conventions, carnivals, Christmas, and krantikari during a cold smoggy winter in the world’s most polluted city can only be unhealthy, or rather, unhealthier.

Notwithstanding the present circumstances, surely Delhi’s festival calendar can be more spaced out, and events can be held, gods forbid, indoors. Of course we all count down the days to the time we can finally stand around in outdoor spaces and eat and drink and shop and talk about how bracing it is while dressed in our winter’s finest (Delhi surely being one of the few cities in the world wherein wearing more clothes than less is when one really flaunts it), but maybe can move some stuff indoors and hold it during the remaining nine months, which are barren and empty. The idea seems shocking of course, but as this concluding bit of 2019 has shown, being inside isn’t, necessarily, a bad thing.   

