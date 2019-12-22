Gambhir complains of receiving death threats

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday complained to police about receiving death threats from an international number, police said. The East Delhi MP has written to the deputy commissioners of Shahdara and Central districts about the threats. In his complaint submitted to Amit Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Gambhir said that he and his family were receiving death threats from a number with the code +7 (Russia). He requested the Delhi Police to register FIR and ensure safety and security of his family.

In the complaint letter dated December 20, Gambhir wrote, “I have been receiving death threats to me and my family members from an international number which showed +7 (400) 043.” This comes at the time when huge number of protests are taking place in the country against Citizenship Amendment Act and BJP-led central government. In his constituency, east Delhi, there have been violent protests this week wherein many were injured during lathi charge by police.

He said his personal secretary Gaurav Arora has informed the police about it. In his letter, the former cricketer said, “I, therefore, request you to file an FIR and ensure the safety and security of my family.”

Gambhir has been vocal on a number of issues. He also indulged in a verbal spat with former Pakistani cricket team captain Shahid Afridi.