Jamia protests enter Day nine, students of other universities join to show solidarity

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: As the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens entered its ninth day on Saturday, the Jamia Coordination Committee arranged a public programme on CAA and NRC: People’s Movement and State Repression. The Jamia Coordination Committee was formed after the Sunday evening police action against the protesters.

Prominent personalities like documentary filmmaker, Sanjay Kak, Delhi University professor N. Sanjay, Advocate Fawaz Shaheer, lawyer and member of the fact-finding team which visited Aligarh Muslim University, Abu Talha Abdal, student of JMI and Huzaifa Amir, representative of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union showed up at the programme.

Protestors during a demonstration against the CAA

outside Jamia. (Photo | EPS/arun kumar)

The programme was primarily aimed at creating awareness on the CAA and NRC. “The speakers educated people about CAA and NRC and its impact on common people,” said one of the student didn’t wished to be named.

Students from other universities including O P Jindal, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Amity and IP university also joined the protests. Amid patriotic songs, anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans, protestors including local residents of all age groups and students waived Indian national flags. Some protesters were also seen offering tea to the policemen on spot.

“The turnout was huge on Friday afternoon and today again we have seen people pouring in from across the city and campuses,” said Faiz, a student of Jamia Milia Islamia. The protestors had started gathering from the morning while some organisers who mainly were students and youngsters carried anti-CAA and anti-NRC messages, pasted artwork on the railing and metropillars across the road outside the campus. Women were also found in huge numbers and have been showing their presence shouting slogans of “Jamia ki ladkiyon ko Inquilab zindabad” (Say for the girls of Jamia, long live revolution).”

Four students of AMU detained for protesting against controversial Act

The Delhi Police on Saturday detained four students during a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Chanakyapuri here, officials said. The protesters were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, they further added. The students had gathered outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan with banners which read “No CAA, No NRC” and “Save Constitution”. According to the police, the students are said that to be from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh. The University had seen violent protests earlier. Security had been beefed up outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in anticipation of the protest, police added.