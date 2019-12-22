Home The Sunday Standard

Jamia protests enter Day nine, students of other universities join to show solidarity

The Jamia Coordination Committee was formed after the Sunday evening police action against the protesters

Published: 22nd December 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

A man passes by a wall with graffiti about the recently amended Citizenship Act, outside Jamia Millia Islamia | arun kumar

NEW DELHI:  As the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens entered its ninth day on Saturday, the Jamia Coordination Committee arranged a public programme on CAA and NRC: People’s Movement and State Repression. The Jamia Coordination Committee was formed after the Sunday evening police action against the protesters.

Prominent personalities like documentary filmmaker, Sanjay Kak, Delhi University professor N. Sanjay, Advocate Fawaz Shaheer, lawyer and member of the fact-finding team which visited Aligarh Muslim University, Abu Talha Abdal, student of JMI and Huzaifa Amir, representative of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union showed up at the programme.

Protestors during a demonstration against the CAA
outside Jamia. (Photo | EPS/arun kumar)

The programme was primarily aimed at creating awareness on the CAA and NRC. “The speakers educated people about CAA and NRC and its impact on common people,” said one of the student didn’t wished to be named.  

Students from other universities including O P Jindal, Delhi University, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Amity and IP university also joined the protests. Amid patriotic songs, anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans, protestors including local residents of all age groups and students waived Indian national flags. Some protesters were also seen offering tea to the policemen on spot. 

“The turnout was huge on Friday afternoon and today again we have seen people pouring in from across the city and campuses,” said Faiz, a student of Jamia Milia Islamia.  The protestors had started gathering from the morning while some organisers who mainly were students and youngsters carried anti-CAA and anti-NRC messages, pasted artwork on the railing and metropillars across the road outside the campus. Women were also found in huge numbers and have been showing their presence shouting slogans of “Jamia ki ladkiyon ko Inquilab zindabad” (Say for the girls of Jamia, long live revolution).” 

Four students of AMU detained for protesting against controversial Act 

The Delhi Police on Saturday detained four students during a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Chanakyapuri here, officials said. The protesters were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, they further added. The students had gathered outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan with banners which read “No CAA, No NRC” and “Save Constitution”. According to the police, the students are said that to be from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh. The University had seen violent protests earlier. Security had been beefed up outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in anticipation of the protest, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jamia Millia protests Delhi Anti CAA stir Citizenship Act NRC
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp