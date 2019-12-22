On a mission to clean, beautify public spaces 

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: Over the last two years, Ravi Tandon and his team have adopted 160 societies in the Dwarka area of the national capital to clean and keep it that way.‘Paramarthi - Ek Prayatan’, the group started by Tandon in 2017, works free of cost with the mission to inculcate good sanitation habits and pedestrianising streets. “This is an initiative to clean parks, sidewalks, roads and other such public spaces. It all started with the dream to bring back the original beauty of Dwarka sub-city. We have just begun our efforts. Our work is not limited to just cleaning one area. We continue to revisit the areas we have beautified to help maintain the cleanliness of the place” said Ravi Tandon.

Tandon, who has spent several years in the field of finance and accounting started this initiative on his own and informed that all the people who work for the group are his paid employees. The group does not charge anything from the public but welcomes any financial donations from any locals willing to offer help.

Tandon states the organisation functions on a voluntary basis, adding that the group is his main focus. “I have been living in Dwarka for more than two decades and realised tha cleanliness is a very important aspect for a city to flourish. For a long time, I hoped that the area would be cleaned, but when nothing happened, I thought I have to take matters in my own hands and that is how this movement started”.

Paramarthi also prioritises the involvement of the locals into the cleanliness drives. The group believes that inclusion of residents will make them more responsible towards their surrounding and help develop a sense of attachment to the area.

“We first decide the location to clean which is identified with the help of Residents’ Welfare Associations ( RWAs). After this, our team visits the area and asks residents to join the effort. After collecting all manpower, we detail the tasks to be carried out and divide the responsibility of different works to clean the area” said Pankaj Arora, a member of Paramarthi.

The sanitation staff of the group gets its training and uniform from Paramarthi and are paid for their work. Tandon also aims to use the initiative to generate employment. Paramarthi, however, hopes to change the attitude of general public and motiovate them to take up the responsibility to clean their surroundings.

“Chandigarh was ranked third on Swachtha Sarvekshan and it is much bigger than Dwarka in area and has more population, which means that not just the authorities but the people living in the city also are dedicated to keep their environment clean.” added Tandon.