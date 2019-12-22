Peace along border figures in India-China talks

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: India and China on Saturday agreed to maintain peace at the border areas for overall development of their bilateral ties pending final settlement of the boundary question. An early settlement of the border question would serve the fundamental interests of both the countries, it transpired during the 22nd meeting of the special representatives for India-China in Delhi.

Both the countries agreed to work together for more confidence-building measures to promote exchanges and communication between the border personnel and to ensure predictability in border management and strategic communication. The Indian side was led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Chinese delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. The two countries reviewed the progress made since the second informal summit in Chennai.

The special representatives of the two countries reiterated the importance of approaching the boundary question from the strategic perspective of India-China relations. The special representatives resolved to intensify their efforts to achieve a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question in accordance with the directives provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

“The talks were constructive with focus on taking forward the India-China closer developmental partnership as per the guidance provided by Modi and Jinping at the 2nd informal summit in Chennai in October 2019, and reviewed the progress made since…,” said a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

A stable and balanced development of India-China relations is a positive factor for peace and prosperity in the region and the world, according to the leaders. There was a consensus that both sides should respect each other’s sensitivities and concerns in order to build mutual trust, as this was important for the future development of the bilateral relations, said the MEA.

Jaishankar leaves for two-day Iran tour



External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will go on a two-day visit to Iran on Sunday for the 19th Joint Commission meeting. The meeting is co-chaired by Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Jaishankar is likely to call on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, according to an MEA statement on Saturday. Recently, the US provided a rare exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port. It recognises that the strategic project is essential for Afghanistan to get humanitarian supplies from India. Jaishankar will also visit Oman on December 24 at the invitation of Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. Abdullah last visited India in July 2017.