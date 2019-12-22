Home The Sunday Standard

Protest posters on fleek since 1971

A recent show on pamphlets and posters by India’s dissenting voices since 1971 was prematurely de-installed. The curator tells us more.

Published: 22nd December 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Posters from the recently discontinued art exhibition in Delhi

Posters from the recently discontinued art exhibition in Delhi

In the ongoing anti CAA-NRC protests across India, posters are writing a new narrative. While none of these peoplehave faced any sort of censorship, the curator of a recent exhibition on students’ protests (1970s-till present) did – the show was instructed to be de-installed from a venue in Delhi. 

“The exhibition had displayed student’s pamphlets and protests among other media. Some of the students and faculty members were unhappy about it and there were complains,” says the curator choosing to stay anonymous, given the backlash. 

It was some five years ago the curator had started collecting material for the show. The show included archives from the campuses of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Hyderabad Central University and Osmania University among others. There were also interviews with activists engaged with student politics during emergency and when gender issues started making foray into universities. 

“The idea was to reflect on the importance of pamphlets in student politics as objects of mobilisation while looking at them as a language to show dissent,” says the curator, adding, “It was to take the visitors into the ideas and ideologies that emerged from the campus politics. We were also interested in tracing the evolution of pamphleteer discourse from paper form to online.”

The exhibition had covered posters made on the 1971 emergency, the arrival of Mandal Commission in 1979, Dalit politics, reservations, Ram Mandir issue, and so on. The voices covered both left and right ideologies (including ABVP and RSS) and also vernacular languages such as Urdu, Bangla and Telugu apart from the dominating Hindi and English. According to the curator, student compositions have evolved in the campuses with people from deprived sections marking their presence. “They brought a difference in the dominant narrative by being conscious of their rights. That’s how the vernacular entered.”

The curator also talks about the history of pamphlets, and how these were a rarity. “Only few people designed it and the overall cost was high. The Age of Reason, by Thomas Paine, is one important book that also gives insights into the tradition. But now the pamphlets and posters have become an individual narrative. It reflects the larger trend towards individualised political expressions.”

For instance, the image of a Jamia student warning the cop who was beating her colleague has become iconic to the student protests’ and turned into a poster. The curator also cities other examples from the ongoing protests that were personally witnessed. Like spotting one student protestor at Jantar Mantar using George Orwell’s 1984 as a poster. “He was walking around with it, reading the book at some places within the periphery of the area and also using it as a placard. Another had a play of words that called Amit Shah, Tana Shah. I found the posters at the current protests humourous, meme-like, visually attractive and highly engaging.” 

 According to the curator, campuses articulate solidarity between communities commonly referred to as liberal network. “It goes beyond certain communal circles. We often hear these are Muslim-led protests in Delhi or tribal-led protests in Assam, but none of this is accurate. What is accurate is that students are able to mobilise around a set of ideas, and right now secularism is one of those.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citiznehsip Act protests NRC
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp