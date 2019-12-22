Treat yourself to a lavish Christmas meal

Angela Paljor By

The countdown to Christmas has begun and as the holiday spirit descends on us and we tuck ourselves into blankets listening to carols, there is one thing that is yet to be done. The Christmas feast! However, you are not alone on this; chefs across the city are all set for their special Christmas menu. Here’s a sneak peek on what you can expect.“The holidays are all about spending quality time with loved ones, and delectable food always makes a good time even better,” says Chef Anurudh Khanna, Multi-Property Executive Chef – The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi and The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa.

“Which is why the Christmas Day brunch at The Westin Gurgaon, promises to be a feast for the eyes and for the palate offering a riot of fascinating flavours and textures displayed like works of art. Our brunch will feature traditional favourites, such as Smoked Duck with Fig Tartan, Cajun Smoked Turkey, Traditional Christmas Pudding, Yule Log and more.” Overall, the brunch promises an unforgettable experience with old-world delicacies, live carving stations, barbeque grills and selection of Christmas favourites.

For Laurent Samandari, co-founder and Managing Director L’Opéra, Christmas brings back memories of childhood, “I remember how I used to love the warm smell of Christmas desserts and the taste of festive food when I entered a shop with my family, it was nice and comforting. I wish to offer that same feeling to L’Opéra’s guests.” From hot soups served with Mini Fougasse Bread, comforting Cauliflower and Hazelnut soup, and the must-try Alpine Nut Cake, L’Opéra is all set for Christmas.

Spearheaded by Executive Chef Prem Kumar Pogakula, the Christmas treat at The Imperial brings out the epicurean in you with its satiating offerings. Their Christmas Brunch at 1911 lawns features traditional feast with a selection including Roasted Lamb, Traditional Roasted Turkey along with global cuisine like Beer Chicken, Lemon Couscous, Grilled Artichokes, Ricotta and Spinach Fillo Packs, Spiced Tomato Chutney, Smoked Salmon and many more tempting offerings. An indulgent array of desserts like Spiced Apple Mousse, Traditional Plum Cake and Plum pudding with brandy anglaise put together with classic wines, make sure you celebrate the occasion delectably.

Bedecked all over in the hues of red to bring in the Christmas vibe is Danbro, Artisanal boulangerie and Patisserie. “It’s that time of the year when families get together and feast lavishly. So, at Danbro, guests will walk into an extensive setup of fresh salads, soups, homemade Spinach Ravioli, Mushroom Risotto,varieties of eggs to order, Strawberry Waffle, Mashed Potatoes and Christmas Plum Cake,” shares Chef Anjali Mohan.

Restaurateur Akshay Anand’s Christmas brunch at Ophelia, Ashoka Hotel offers delicious Honey Glazed Pork, Roasted Turkey, Grilled Veggies and more. End your meals with Plum Pudding with brandy sauce, Christmas Yule Log Cake and Strawberry Cheesecake.

Japanese affair

“Christmas is a time for celebrations and the year-end is celebrated in a big way in the land of the rising sun,” says Avantika Sinha Bahl, Founder Kampai, adding, “We have curated a carefully planned live Christmas brunch. It comprises of interactive counters such as Live Sushi bar, Ramen bar, DessertZen garden, Gyoza and Bao bar and so on!” But that’s not all. You can enjoy all this along with a beautiful festive setting and ambience with a live band.

Healthy, warm delectables

If the Christmas feast proves to be heavy, you can always head to Fabcafe for their two exclusive festive special healthy organic desserts. Talking about the options, Rebekah Blank, Brand Head Fabcafe by Fabindia, shares, “The Himalayan Honey and Walnut Tart is a great winter Christmas choice because it is full of Himalayan walnuts and organic honey which are both very warming. It’s also made from almond flour, and goes really well with a hot cup of coffee. It comes out of the kitchen warm so it is a great way to celebrate the Christmas holiday.”

Blank also points to the Fabcafe Chocolate Cake, take on another warm, delicious classic. “Its made from chocolates and almond flour mixed with coconut sugar and ghee...all things which are good to have in the winters and goes really well with coffee and chai. A great option for those who want to indulge during holidays while still being healthy.”