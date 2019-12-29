Delhi faces second coldest December since 1901

NEW DELHI: The frigid air barrelling through parts of north India plummeted temperatures to the season’s lowest in several places, including Delhi where the mercury hit a low of 2.4 degrees Celsius, as dense fog reduced visibility and delayed air, rail and road traffic. The cold wave was not expected to relent until the New Year.

A railway official said 24 trains were delayed by 2-5 hours due to poor visibility, including the Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express.

As dense fog enveloped the national capital, authorities were forced to divert four flights from Delhi airport to other destinations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this month would most likely become the second coldest December since 1901, after 17.3 degree Celsius in 1997.

“The mean maximum temperature for December 2019 till December 28 is 19.18 degrees Celsius,” senior scientist of the IMD, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava said.

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded the minimum at 2.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning.

The same temperature was recorded on December 30, 2013. Before that the coldest day in Delhi in this month was December 11, 1996, when the minimum was 2.3 degrees Celsius.

In other three observatories including Lodhi Road, the outskirts of Palam and Aya Nagar, the minimum temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees Celsius and 1.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

South Delhi’s Neha Sharma said that she spent a “sleepless night” due to the severe drop in night temperature.

“I am living on rent and do not have a room heater though I tried to use the warmest of clothes and blankets at night but could hardly sleep. I have been living in Delhi for last four years but this time it’s unbelievably cold.” In Himachal, Kufri, Manali, Solan, Sundernagar, Seobagh and Kalpa shivered at below sub-zero temperatures.

Two dead, 12 injured in pile-up

Two died while around 12 were injured on Saturday as dense fog resulted in a pile-up of several vehicles at a crossing on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

The accident occurred at Saban Chowk on NH-8 that connects Delhi and Jaipur. The two persons have not been identified yet.

Their bodies have been kept in a mortuary in Haryana’s Bawal town. Police had the injured admi-tted in a nearby hospital.