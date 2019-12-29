DUSIB teams out to rescue homeless on receiving SOS calls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has deployed 17 rescue teams for the city’s extremely poor. As mercury continues to drop, slum dwellers and the homeless are making a beeline for night shelters. Saturday turned out to be one of the coldest days in several years as the minimum temperature dipped to 4 degree Celsius.

Currently, DUSIB has 221 homeless shelters with an overall capacity of 17,960. As per the data available on the official website, Friday night’s occupancy was the highest the entire week touching 9,708.

According to the government, facilities like bed, blankets, pillows, drinking water and television are provided at these shelters. A total of 62 help requests were received and 20 people rescued on the basis of complaints. Also, the rescue teams of DUSIB have shifted 3,351 homeless to the nearest shelter homes from November 15 till date, says the government website. In addition to this, the Delhi government plans to provide the homeless with light breakfast in the future.

However, activists believe that city’s shelters are not enough to take care of the homeless. “The reality on ground is that many shelter homes in Shajahanabad area are unable to accommodate the number of homeless people. We also have found that number of shelters have reduced in the last few years,” said Sunil Aledia, member of Centre For Holistic Development (CHD), NGO working in the field.

“While Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going around presenting his government’s five year report card, he should also tell us what has been done to improve the homeless situation under his tenure,” he added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal heads the DUSIB department in Delhi.