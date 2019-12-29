Electric ambitions

Manu Gour By

The MG ZS EV is a proper mid-size 5-seater SUV that carries quite a premium appeal. Built to look agile and sharp, the pronounced character lines, sleek London Eye inspired headlights, exclusive looking front grille and windmill inspired 17-inch alloys lend it a futuristic aura that will undoubtedly have it stand out on the roads.

Interior details

The cabin of the SUV is definitely a step in the right direction for the company as it has a more premium appeal than that found on the Hector.

Finished in black with dashes of chrome, the dashboard looks straight out of a luxury car and the materials used all offer a premium touch including the perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

It is a spacious car for five adults and it comes with all the bells and whistles you would like including a high-endinfotainment system with next-level connectivity including in-car WI-FI.

With an onboard e-SIM you get access to a plethora of features that include over 100 voice commands. The vehicle also boasts of a massive sunroof.

Under the hood

The electric motor under the hood of the MG ZS EV delivers 142.7 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. It draws its power from a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and boasts of an ARAI tested range of 340 km on a single charge.

AC charging takes 6-8 hours while the DC fast-charger can give you 80 per cent battery capacity in just 50 minutes.

This all-electric SUV is touted to be an exhilarating vehicle to drive and comes with three distinct drive modes, namely Sport, Normal and Eco.

It also gets a KERS system which essentially is a kinetic energy recovery system that manages to charge the battery under braking and coasting. The car can do the 0-100 kmph dash in 8.5 seconds, which makes it quite the speed demon that is rather silent as well!

Final verdict

Our first impression of the automobile is that it is a refined product and delivers the promise of being an all-electric vehicle that you can use as your daily run-a-bout thanks to the extended range it offers.