Extra precaution must for young & old: Doctors

NEW DELHI: Doctors are advising patients with heart problems to take precautionary steps as the chances of cardiac arrest increases in cold wave.

“Patients having weaker hearts are more susceptible to daphnia, angina, or chest pain due to coronary heart disease. This can get worse when coronary arteries constrict in the cold,” said Dr Preeti Gupta, cardiologist, Safdarjung Hospital.

Respiratory problems such as pneumonia also see a rise and such patients have a higher chance of going to ventilator.

According to the health expert, a person having a weak heart has less chances of recovery in such cases.

“Keeping yourself warm is the first precautionary step. Chances of heart attack are highest during wee hours. From midnight till early morning, there are more chances of heart attack. It is advisable not to go for morning walks,” she noted.

Dr Naval Kishore Vikram, Dept of Medicine, AIIMS, pointed that the very young and old should not get exposed to extreme temperatures.

“In winters, usually the consumption of liquids is reduced. But warm fluids should be maintained.”

Dr Naval also cautioned that there is less sweating in winter and body loses less salt which may lead to rise in body pressure. In such cases, one should monitor BP and, if increasing, immediately talk to doctor and modify treatment.