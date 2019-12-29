Home Minister Amit Shah reviews operational prep of Indo-Tibetan Border Police along LAC

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and reviewed its operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control with China, official sources said.

Along with Shah, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also spent about four hours at the border guarding force’s head office.

This was Shah’s first visit to the ITBP headquarters after becoming home minister in the Modi government.

He had, in the past, visited the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force for an operational review.

Government sources said the minister was briefed and given a presentation by senior ITBP officers, led by Director General S S Deswal, about the forces’ deployment along the 3,488-km long LAC.Shah emphasized that the ITBP troops should be provided all logistical requirements and asked them to make use of modern gadgetry and technology in securing the Himalayan front that witnesses sub-zero temperatures at most locations.

The home minister, sources said, was also informed about the recent procurement of SUV vehicles and mountaineering equipment.