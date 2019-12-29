Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren’s swearing-in today

Home The Sunday Standard

Hemant Soren will be sworn-in as Jharkhand’s chief minister for the second time. Soren became the CM for the first time in July 2013 with the help of Congress and RJD.

Jharkhand Chief Minister (designate) Hemant Soren reads a book at his residence in Ranchi on Saturday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister (designate) Hemant Soren reads a book at his residence in Ranchi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

RANCHI:  JMM Executive President Hemant Soren will take oath as Jharkhand’s 11th chief minister on Sunday along with two of his cabinet ministers.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, various chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi will be among those attending the swearing-in ceremony at Morabadi Maidan in Ranchi. 

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power on December 23, ousting the BJP in Jharkhand after the saffron party’s stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance bagged 47 seats in the 81-member state Assembly — JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and the RJD one. JVM chief Babulal Marandi, too, extended his support to the coalition along with his two MLAs, making a total count to 50 in the Assembly. 

ALSO READ: Jitan Ram Manjhi to attend Hemant Soren's swearing-in, to miss Asaduddin Owaisi's rally in Bihar

Notably, Hemant Soren will be sworn-in as Jharkhand’s chief minister for the second time. Soren became the CM for the first time in July 2013 with the help of Congress and RJD, remaining in power for one and a half years.

JMM sources said that representatives of 14 political parties have given their consent to attending the oath-taking ceremony while former president Pranob Mukherjee, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and BSP chief Mayawati have also been invited. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Madhya Pradesh’s Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel, Maharasthra’s Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal are also likely to attend the ceremony. Outgoing Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has also given his consent to attend the oath-taking ceremony. 

Apart from the galaxy of leaders attending the swearing-in ceremony, the grand function will be attended by around 12,000 people mostly JMM, Congress and RJD supporters.

The event is all set to be projected as a grand showcase of the emerging unity of the anti-Narendra Modi forces in the country for which three separate pandals have been erected at the Morabadi ground. More than 2,000 police personnel have been deputed in and around the ground to ensure safety. 

