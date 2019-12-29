Heena Khandelwal By

Ever since her debut in 1992 with Bekhudi, Kajol has given us several characters we couldn’t help but invest in, be it the Anjali of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Priya Chopra of Baazigar, Simran of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Anjali Sharma Raichand of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mandira Khan of My Name Is Khan or Isha Diwan of Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

Although the actress hasn’t done much work in the major part of the last decade, and her recent outing as a protective mother in Helicopter Eela didn’t do well, the actress left us wanting for more with the trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where she plays Tanaji’s wife, Savitribai Malusare.

The film also sees her reuniting onscreen with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn after 12 years, as they were last seen together in U, Me Aur Hum.

Recently, the actress was conducting interactions for her upcoming film in a hotel in Juhu and to our surprise, things were running on time. ‘I like being punctual so much that I prefer reaching 15 minutes early,” declared Kajol, dressed in a yellow kurti and looking absolutely gorgeous. We hit it off by discussing how Anjali (played by her) in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai should have gone for Aman (played by Salman Khan) as he was genuinely in love with her, rather than marrying Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) who took her for granted in the most part of the film, before discussing her character in Tanhaji, using Instagram, her dream project, and her opinion on having a stylist for every move. Excerpts:

We saw the trailer of Tanhaji and you look really beautiful!

Thank you! I think so too (smiles). I feel it has a lot to do with the fact that I believe I am beautiful today, which I didn’t have so much faith in when I was in my late teens.

Is it for the first time that you are wearing a nauvari?

Actually, it is the first time that I have worn a nauvari (nine-yard sari) outside my wedding, which was almost 21 years ago. At least, I have before and now pictures of myself in a nauvari. They have that 20-year-challenge, right? I can do that and rock it (laughs)!

Tell us about your character in Tanhaji, and what made you come on board?

My husband made me say yes to it (laughs). He came up to me and said that he would like me to play the character of Savitribai Malusare, and I told him I know he is saying this because ghar ki murgi dal barabar, and he was planning not to pay me anything, and that’s why he was asking me to do his film (laughs). And, he was like, ‘No, there is so much depth to this character that I think only youcan play this part,’ and he asked me to hear the script.

So, I heard the script and the scenes that they had planned, and I absolutely loved it. The whole script is about very clean-cut characters — Saif is all-black, Ajay is all-white and there is no grey area in between. It is an episodic film and Savitribai is definitely a central character who has immense strength in her. It is not easy to let your husband go to war, and yet live a regular life. She is a mother, wife, subedaran and Tanhaji’s biggest support, and she knows it. There is a lovely scene between them where she knows that if she would ask Tanhaji to stay back, he would. There is so much of an undercurrent in their relationship, but at the same time, she has immeasurable faith in him that whatever happens, I have faith in you, and that’s an amazing part of her character.

Such historic characters, who have been read and heard about so much, also demand fair portrayal in every possible way, otherwise you would be scrutinised. How did you go about such concerns?

Yes, and more than anyone else, I would scrutinise it, and that’s why I make sure of what I am doing, and I have taken as much support as I would need. Mickey Contractor has done my make-up, Om Raut has researched the film, and we had Nachiket Barve who has designed clothes for all the characters, and he has done an absolutely brilliant job when it comes to clothes and jewellery, keeping in mind all the nuances.

Quick takes!

Beauty regimen: ‘To like what I see in the mirror every day and smile.’

A beauty mantra you swear by: ‘I am beautiful here and now, and nothing will ever change that.’

Diet: ‘A low carb, high-protein diet.’

Street food: ‘Batata vada, pav bhaji, vada pav, Ragda patties.’

A book you would recommend: ‘Read The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand and Amar Chitra Katha (comics) at least once.

A piece of advice that shaped you: ‘Will it matter five years from now, and if it won’t then, don’t waste any more time.’